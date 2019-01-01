Caf Confederation Cup: Proline FC will fight to the end vs Al-Nasr SC – Lule

The Ugandan side’s coach is confident they have done enough research about their rivals ahead of the first leg match in Egypt

Proline FC coach Matia Lule says they have gathered enough information on how to deal with Al-Nasr SC in the play-off of the Caf Confederation Cup.

The Ugandan side will face the Libyan outfit in the first leg on Sunday and coach Lule believes his charges will go into the game with some knowledge about the opponents.

“We have done the possible scouting on our opponents (El Nasr) and we are ready to give them a challenge,” said Lule, who is reportedly handling his second-last game at the club, is quoted by Kawowo Sports.

“We are an emerging force, but we are not taking things for granted. Even if it’s the last stone in our hands, we will aim at the target.”

Lule and company will miss the services of striker Ivan Bogere, who went AWOL, and thus Bright Anukani and Hamis’ Kiiza will be tasked with scoring a precious away goal.

Proline are unbeaten in their four continental games, drawing two and winning as many.

Proline played out a 1-1 draw in the previous round against AS Kigali in a game in which they conceded a last-minute equaliser, as well as holding on for a goalless draw against Malawi’s Masters Security.

They followed that up with a 2-1 home win over AS Kigali while they swept aside Masters Security 3-0.

The team left on Friday for the first leg to be played in Alexandria, as a result of the insecurity in Libya.

The two teams will then meet in the return leg next week with the game likely to be the last for coach Lule before he travels to Europe for a three-week training period.