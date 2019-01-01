Caf Confederation Cup: Proline FC to miss striker Bogere against Al-Nasr SC

The struggling club have suffered a blow with their lead striker set to miss the away match to be played in Egypt on Sunday

Ugandan side Proline FC will have to do without lead striker Ivan Bogere when they take on Al-Nasr SC in the play-off of the Caf Confederation Cup on Sunday.

Bogere who has so far scored five goals in the competition has reportedly disappeared from the club with reports indicating he is on the verge of signing a deal in the United Arab Emirates.

However, the club’s captain Noordin Bunjo remains confident they can plug the gap left behind by Bogere when they play away against the Libyans in the first-leg.

“We have other experienced players like Hamis [Kiiza] who can do the role and help us go forward,” Bunjo is quoted by Daily Monitor.

Proline are currently struggling in the Ugandan Premier League where they lie at the bottom of the table after a run of four consecutive defeats.

However, Bunjo believes playing in the Caf competition for the first time gives them an added advantage as they strive to go far in the competition.

“This is the first season the team is playing on the continent and many clubs don’t know what to expect from how we play,” Bunjo continued.

“It gives us a chance to try and play our usual game which is why we have even managed to get good results away from home.”

Proline played out a one-all draw in the previous round against AS Kigali in a game which they conceded virtually a last-minute equalizer as well as holding out a goalless draw with Malawi’s Masters Security.

They followed that up with a 2-1 home win over AS Kigali while they swept aside Masters Security 3-0. The team left on Friday for the first leg to be played in Alexandria, as a result of the insecurity in Libya, Al-Nasr’s home country.

The two teams will then meet in the return leg after a week with the game likely to be the last for coach Matia Lule before he travels to Europe for a three- week training period.