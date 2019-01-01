Caf Confederation Cup: Proline advance at the expense of AS Kigali

The Uganda outfit has eliminated their experienced opponents to advance to the next round of the competition

Proline FC have advanced to the final round of the Caf Confederation Cup after defeating AS Kigali of Rwanda 2-1 to advance on a 3-2 aggregate score.

The outfit, who are making their debut in Caf competitions, had managed to get a 1-1 draw in the first leg and they needed a goalless draw at home to advance.

It took the hosts just 12 minutes to get the opener. Youngster Ivan Bogere finished off a Hamisi Kizza pass to give his side an advantage in front of the home fans who had turned out in large numbers to support the players.

The goal destabilized the visitors so on several occasions they gave away possession easily. They paid dearly in the 16th minute when Bogere once again caught the defense napping and he capitalized on it to take his tally to five goals in four Caf Confederation Cup games.

With about five minutes left, Farouk Ssentongo struck for the visitors to set a tense finale, but the hosts held on to advance to the final round.