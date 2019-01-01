Caf Confederation Cup: Paradou AC don't look frightening for KCCA FC – Mutyaba

The fit-again midfielder remains confident the Ugandan champions have what it takes to advance to the group stage

Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA FC) midfielder Muzamir Mutyaba is confident they will eject Algerian side Paradou AC over two legs of the Caf Confederation Cup.

The two sides will clash in the first leg match of the play-off on Sunday in Kampala with the return leg set for after a fortnight.

Mutyaba, who is returning to full fitness after a five-game injury layoff, is oozing with the confidence they have what it takes to storm the group stage of the Caf competition.

“We have now got over the Caf miss [eliminated by Angolan side Petro de Luanda] and we are focusing on getting to the group stage come what may,” Mutyaba is quoted by Daily Monitor.

In his absence, KCCA manager Mike Mutebi has resorted to new signing Keziron Kizito to pull the proverbial strings in midfield as they staged a mini-revival in the league but sadly like John Odumegwu, John Revita and Erisa Sekisambu, he (Kizito) is not registered to play at this stage.

Mutyaba has been part of the KCCA side which stormed the Caf Confederation Cup group stage and also failed to achieve the same last year at the hands of Congo Brazzaville giants Otoho.

“We watched some [Paradou] video clips and they didn’t look frightening at all. We are going to use our home advantage to see that we get a big win,” Mutyaba continued.

KCCA coach Mutebi will still miss the services of Sadam Juma, Eric Senjobe and Julius Poloto but he can look to the lively form of Mike Mutyaba, Sadat Anaku, and Allan Okello to draw first blood at their StarTimes Stadium fortress where they have only lost to Esperance.

Paradou coach Francisco Chaló warmed up to this weekend’s clash with a 1-0 away win over MC Oran but it did little to uplift the league woes which have seen them rooted at the bottom of the table after seven matches.