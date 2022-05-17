Caf Confederation Cup: Orlando Pirates legend Sebola believes Ncikazi and Davids not safe despite reaching final

Former Orlando Pirates forward Andries Sebola feels Mandla Ncikazi and Fadlu Davids’ future is “still on the line” even after guiding the Buccaneers to the Caf Confederation Cup final.

Pirates are just a game away from claiming their first continental trophy since 1996 when they won the Caf Super Cup.

Friday’s Confederation Cup final against 2019/20 champions RS Berkane could decide the future of Ncikazi and Davids.

This comes as the Soweto giants struggled on the domestic front from where they missed out on the Premier Soccer League title, Nedbank Cup and the MTN8.

“Now I do support them [Ncikazi and Davids], if they can win the Confederations Cup I will be the happiest man,” Sebola told KickOff.

“But we must be fair, in the domestic league situation it was not right, and it was not good for them. They have to make sure in a good way they qualify for the Champions League because this Confederations Cup doesn't suit a big club like Pirates.

“I’m happy for them, but I know their job is still on the line because Pirates still didn't do well the whole season. I know the culture of Pirates, the chairman needs good results in league games, and the man is a winner.

“Winning the Confederations Cup it's not like winning the Champions League because you don't qualify for the Club World Cup.

“As for their job it's not safe yet, they still have to play and win the Confederations Cup final and qualify for the Confederations Cup.”

Article continues below

With Pirates likely to finish the PSL campaign outside the top three, the best way to return to Africa next season would be by clinching the Caf Confederation Cup.

The Buccaneers lost the 2013 Caf Champions League final to Al Ahly, before settling for position two in the Confederation Cup two years later.