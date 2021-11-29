Caf Confederation Cup: Omollo explains Gor Mahia loss to Otoho d'Oyo

Gor Mahia assistant coach Sammy Omollo has pointed out that their failure to capitalise on their early chances as one of the reasons why his team fell to Otoho d'Oyo on Sunday.



The teams met at the Alphonse Massamba-Debat Stadium in Brazzaville in the first leg of the final preliminary round of the Caf Confederation Cup. After a goalless first half, Roland Okouri struck in the 63rd minute to hand the Congolese outfit a slim advantage ahead of the Sunday meeting at Nyayo Stadium.



However, the former defender believes it would have been different if his charges would have capitalised on their scoring opportunities in the first half.

We had two great chances to finish them

"In the first half, we played really well and denied them space to play, we dominated in all departments," Omollo told GOAL on Monday hours before leaving for Kenya.





"We had two great chances that we failed to take, they could have changed the outcome of the game I believe; we would have finished them. I don't remember them having a shot on target, we defended and attacked well. Failing to take the created chances was our undoing because we kept them in the game.

"It changed after the break and we were punished, they took advantage of the opportunity they had. But no complaints, the boys played well."



How did Ulimwengu's absence impact Gor Mahia?



K'Ogalo striker Jules Ulimwengu was allegedly found infected with Covid-19 alongside John Ochieng'. The tactician has pointed out how the absence of the two players impacted the team.



"We had our plan with the players we travelled with to play Otoho," Omollo continued.



"For instance, Ulimwengu's impact would have been vital for us in the attacking department. He is an experienced player who is a danger to opponents at any given time. So locking him out affected our plan, as well as Ochieng'.



"But we are not out, we have the second leg coming and we know what to do to advance. The only good thing is that we will be at home, and it is familiar territory. For our fans, we will give our best and ensure we stand a chance of making it to the next phase."



The aggregate winner will advance to the group stage.