Caf Confederation Cup: Okwemba on Tusker's chances against CS Sfaxien

Charles Okwemba has insisted he will not be surprised if Tusker eliminates CS Sfaxien from the Caf Confederation Cup.

Kenyan teams have struggled in continental assignments when paired with North Africa opponents. After being eliminated from the Caf Champions League by Egyptian heavyweights Zamalek, the Football Kenya Federation defending champions dropped to the second-tier competition.

But to make it to the group stage, they will have to get past the Tunisians in the two-legged match. Some have already written off Tusker, but not the AFC Leopards legend.

'The gap has been closed'

"Sfaxien are a good team and will be a massive test for Robert Matano team," Okwemba told GOAL.

"We all know they rely on pace and their technical ability is good. However, it does not mean that they will eliminate Tusker. Actually, I will not be surprised if the Brewers advance. From the way they played Zamalek, there was a massive improvement.

"The gap between North Africa and Kenya teams has been closed, the difference is not as big as it used to be. With tactical discipline and awareness, I am sure Tusker can make it to the group stage."

What is Matano saying?

Meanwhile, Tusker coach Robert Matano has told GOAL his charges will have to ensure they capitalize on the chances created.

"Any team thinks about winning any time it gets onto the pitch. It is all about playing well and winning, it is the most important thing. We are not thinking about losing, it is about winning. So it is all about how we are going to take our chances."

His captain Eugene Asike has also expressed his optimism about the team getting a win, despite conceding it will not be an easy match.

"We are going out to win because we are playing at home. That is our expectation in the camp, although we know it is not going to be easy. But with the quality we have in our team, we will go out there and get a positive result," the centre-back stated.

The first leg will be staged this weekend at Nyayo Stadium from 4 pm EAT.