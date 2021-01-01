Caf Confederation Cup: 'Napsa Stars should not rely on Gor Mahia's struggles' - Odhoji

The first leg of the continental qualifier will be played in Kenya on February 14 with the second leg set for Zambia a week later

Goalkeeper Shaaban Odhoji has warned Napsa Stars not to rely on 's struggles if they are to eliminate them from the Caf Confederation Cup.

The Pensioners' custodian will be leading his charges against Kenyan champions in the final preliminary round of the Caf Confederation Cup, hoping to eliminate them to make it to the group stage of the competition.

The 32-year-old believes his team can still advance at the expense of his former side.

"Gor Mahia have been struggling in their last few games, but we should not rely on that when playing against them," Odhoji told Napsa online TV .

"For my teammates, we have to fight as we have been doing in past Caf competitions. Napsa is a strong team, and I am optimistic of getting a positive outcome away.

"Yes, we are confident of getting a good result away but it doesn't mean we are underrating them."

The experienced custodian conceded K'Ogalo are experienced in Caf competitions, but that is not a guarantee that they cannot be eliminated.

"Gor Mahia have been regulars in Caf and they have that experience," Odhoji continued.

"But in modern football, there is nothing like a powerhouse or big team. As Napsa, I think with adequate preparations we will do something and advance to the group stage.

"The more we play stronger teams, we become strong as well; actually we are a very strong team."

Odhoji has further explained the feeling of playing in familiar territory.

"It is a pleasure going and playing back at home in the environment and climate I was used to... what I can say is that it is a challenge because you feel you are under pressure because of the expectations placed on you," he continued.

"You have to give your best and hope you will have a good day in office."

While the Zambian outfit qualified for the final round, the Kenyan representatives were eliminated from the Caf by CR Belouizdad.

It will be the first time the goalkeeper will be playing against his former side at the continental stage.

The first leg will be played in on February 14 with the second leg set for Zambia a week later.



The aggregate winner will qualify for the group stage of the competition.