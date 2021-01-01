Caf Confederation Cup: 'No excuses for Gor Mahia loss vs Napsa Stars' - Muguna

The East Africans aim at overturning the 1-0 loss in the first leg to seal a place in the next phase of the competition

Gor Mahia captain Kenneth Muguna is optimistic his charges will make amends away to National Pension Scheme Authority (Napsa) Stars in the second leg of the final preliminary round of the Caf Confederation Cup.

The Kenyan champions suffered a 1-0 loss at home last weekend. After a number of missed chances especially in the first half, Daniel Adoko fired home to lessen K'Ogalo's chances of advancing into the group stage after dropping from the Champions League.

The East Africans are keen on bettering their opponents on Sunday to qualify for the group stage of the annual competition and the soft speaking captain believes it is possible.

"There are no excuses, we lost fair and square but we have a chance of redeeming our image and advancing to the next stage," Muguna told Goal on Friday.

"They had their 90 minutes and capitalised on our mistake, we also have our 90 minutes to ensure we get the result we want to advance. The good thing is that as players, we already know what we are going for.

"It is about business from the first whistle, and I am optimistic after the final one, we will be in a position to make it to the group stage."

The 2016 Football Kenya Federation Premier League Most Valuable Player (MVP) has also refused to point out an excuse for losing in the first leg.

"On most occasions when a team losses a game, many different excuses come up," Muguna continued.

"You will hear others pointing out at our defence, others midfielders, and others strikers. For example, some blamed our attack for not scoring. But this was just another bad day in the office, we played well but did not manage to win.

Article continues below

"In the short period I have been in football, I can point out there is no day you will win all matches. However, we have learned our lesson and we will try to rectify them in the second leg."

Did pressure play any part in the loss at Nyayo Stadium?



"Not at all, we were not under any kind of pressure, as I have mentioned, it was just a bad day in the office," he answered.

"We will be better on Sunday."