Caf Confederation Cup: Napsa Stars have to be mentally strong away to Gor Mahia - Odhiambo

The aggregate winner will play in the group stage of the competition

Napsa Stars defender David Owino believes his teammates have to be mentally strong to stand a chance of getting a positive outcome in the final preliminary round of the Caf Confederation Cup.

While the Zambian outfit qualified for the final round, the Kenyan representatives were eliminated from the Caf by CR Belouizdad. It will be the first time the Harambee Star will be playing against his former side in the continental assignment.

"As Napsa we have to go with a very strong mentality because is not a pushover," Odhiambo told Napsa online TV.

"Though they are struggling financially, they are very experienced in continental competitions.

"Most of their players are in the national team and are experienced when it comes to these competitions. They will want to score first and show they are better than us.

"So it will be difficult but my teammates have to be mentally strong, fight for each other and try as much as possible to come out with something positive. We go out there, fight for a positive result, come and finish it at home."

The former Zesco United defender has however insisted Napsa have to be prepared for the game. He has further expressed his delight playing at home against a team that brought him to the limelight.

"Gor Mahia is a good team, they have been playing in the continental assignments for some time," Odhiambo continued.

"So as Napsa, all we have to do is prepare adequately. It is not going to be easy but if we prepare well, become mentally strong and work as a team, we will stand a chance of advancing to the group stage.

"It is always a pleasure going back to play in the pitches you started from, where people know you much better. Coming to this competition is all about work and the team you are representing.

"For me as a player is to do my work and ensure my team wins."

The first leg will be played in on February 14 with the second leg set for Zambia a week later.

The aggregate winner will qualify for the group stage of the competition.