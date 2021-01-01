Caf Confederation Cup: Napsa Stars' Fathi lauds organisation ahead of Gor Mahia showdown

The Pensioners, who enjoy a 1-0 first-leg lead, will host their Kenyan continental rivals on Sunday in Lusaka

Napsa Stars head coach Mohamed Fathi has lauded their organisation ahead of their Caf Confederation Cup tie against Gor Mahia.

Napsa Stars will host the Green Army in the second leg of their final qualifier on Sunday after winning the initial leg 1-0 courtesy of Daniel Adoko's second-half strike.

"Napsa Stars are now a very strong side and are representing Zambia in the continental games," Fathi said in his pre-match conference.

"We have good management behind us and this is a good way to succeed as a club. We are a well-organised club, we always have advanced parties and we do not have the breakdown in trips despite the opponents who sometimes tried to frustrate us.

"The main reason why we succeed is that we are a well-organised team."

Gor Mahia were scheduled to travel to Lusaka on Friday evening but their travel arrangements were marred by hiccups and are now set to take off on Sunday morning. Napsa Stars arrived in Nairobi four days before the matchday and their preparations are a stark contrast to Gor Mahia's.



The coach also stressed the players' readiness to fight for the fans who are likely not going to be allowed into the stadium.

"We would be happy to see our people here but that is the job for the administration to work with the government and agree on the number of people that could be allowed," he added.

"Even without them at the stadium, we will keep fighting for them, keep fighting for Napsa Stars and keep fighting for Zambia."

Ahead of the game, the Pensioners were visited by Vice-President Inonge Wina, who expressed her optimism that the Zambian representatives are going to perform well.

“The Caf Confederation Cup is a very significant trophy worth fighting for, and you proved yourselves when you beat the Kenyan champions last week and I am confident that we shall see a repeat performance on Sunday,” Wina said according to FAZ Facebook page.

“I wish you the best as entire Zambia will be glued to watch you play on Sunday; as for now it’s go-go Zambia.”

Napsa Stars' skipper Dickson Chapa revealed how ready they are for the second leg tie against the Kenyan champions.

“We are very much focused and prepared because we know what is at stake. Going into Sunday’s game, we are very much prepared because we need the win,” said Chapa.



"We are ready to win the game so that we can make our supporters and Zambia as a nation happy."

Gor Mahia were relegated to the Confederation Cup after they lost to CR Belouizdad in the Champions League while Napsa Stars defeated UD Songo of Mozambique in the first round of qualifiers.

