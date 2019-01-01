Caf Confederation Cup: Mwalala reveals Bandari FC's concern ahead of Al Ahly Shendi clash

The Dockers coach insists his side must improve in the offensive area if they are to get a win in the return leg battle

FC head coach Bernard Mwalala is worried about fixing his attack ahead of Friday’s game against Shendi in Khartoum.

The two teams will meet for the second leg of the Caf Confederation Cup, with an aim of getting favourable results to help either of them advance to the next round.

Mwalala admits his team has struggled to score goals, and it is a matter he has to address before the game.

“Against , we showed some improvement compared to the Shendi game in the first leg and I cannot complain,” Mwalala told Goal.

“However, we have to go and work on our finishing, it is our main concern which needs to be addressed.”

Article continues below

The former international is still optimistic of getting a positive result which will help his team qualify for the final round.

“We will have to keep our shape and maintain our discipline as far as our tactical approach is concerned. I am still optimistic we can make it to the next round.”

Bandari need a scoring draw or a win of any kind to advance following a barren draw registered in the first leg.