Caf Confederation Cup: Mugume ahead of possible KCCA FC debut vs AS Kigali

The midfielder joined Kasasiro Boys in July 2020 and has never played in the continental competition before

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA FC) midfielder Ashraf Mugume has explained how he is ready for a possible debut in the Caf Confederation Cup against AS Kigali.

The two sides will meet on January 6 as the first leg was awarded to the Rwandan outfit after the Kasasiro Boys failed to raise the required number of players for the showdown then in Kigali. KCCA had to travel with 15 players after 12 of their stars had tested positive for the coronavirus and Caf was forced to award AS Kigali a 2-0 walkover.

The return match at St Mary’s Kitende will offer Mugume a possible opportunity to feature for the first time in continental competition should he earn Mike Mutebi’s trust for the decisive game.

“I am just going to turn what we have been taught by the coaches into action when I happen to get a chance because our team is strong, you can’t be very sure about whether you will play or not,” Mugume said as per Sports Nation.

“But if I get that chance, I am ready to give 100%. It will be my first time playing in this tournament and I will be very happy if I get that chance and taking the team to the next level.

“Everyone is in good shape and ready for the game and the camp has helped us to get more time together. We are very ready, everyone is positive and just waiting for the day.”

The midfielder also expressed his feelings on Caf’s decision to award their opponents a first-leg victory.

“Just like every footballer, when you travel, you want to play, but we were disappointed because we didn’t play due to Covid-19 as you all know,” he added. “But we managed to talk to ourselves as players, we exchanged ideas and we managed to come up with one thing; lifting ourselves and to be able to take our team to the next stage.”

Mugume joined the 13-time Premier League winners from their local rivals Vipers SC – who were unable to progress from the preliminary round after going down to Al-Hilal Omdurman – on a four-year deal. In the 2019/20 season, the star spent time with Police FC on loan.

Meanwhile, Caf has appointed Anthony Ogwayo as the centre referee while Oliver Odhiambo and Tony Kidiya will be Ogwayo’s assistants.

Tewodros Mitiku has been given the fourth official’s mandate and Malawian Patrick John Sabe will be the match commissioner. Ugandan James Ssekajugo has been appointed as the Covid-19 health official.