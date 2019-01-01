Caf Confederation Cup: Mistakes cost Yanga SC against Pyramids FC – Mwandila

The Tanzanian giants’ assistant coach blames two mistakes for the team’s defeat in the first leg played in Mwanza

Young Africans (Yanga SC) assistant coach Noel Mwandila has admitted his side was undone by Pyramids FC because of two mistakes they committed in the first leg match of the Caf Confederation Cup.

The Tanzanian giants suffered a 2-1 defeat to the Egyptian side and will now face a tall order of advancing to the group stage of the competition when the two sides meet again in the return leg set for Cairo on Sunday.

Mwandila has now confessed the two mistakes his side committed allowed Pyramids to run away with a 2-1 win.

“My boys committed two mistakes and they [Pyramids] punished us,” Mwandila is quoted by Daily News. “We lacked concentration and easily gave them the second goal.”

Mwandila has, however, assured Yanga fans they will do everything possible to get a win in the return leg.

“It was a tough game, first half Pyramids had the game plan of pumping forward and in the first 10 minutes they kept a lot of pressure,” Mwandila continued.

“We now know how they play and we must be ready for the return leg. We always play well away from home and I am hoping it will work for us this time round. We will fight to the end and make sure we reach the group stage.”

On the red card flashed to his midfielder Kelvin Yondani, Mwandila responded: “The red card was not fair at all, I don’t think the referee knew what he was doing.”