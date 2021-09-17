Caf Confederation Cup: Marumo Gallants join Orlando Pirates in second round

Bahlabane Ba Ntwa will now face the 1973 African champions in the next stage of Africa's secondary club tournament

Marumo Gallants joined their PSL rivals, Orlando Pirates in the second round of this season's Caf Confederation Cup.

Bahlabane Ba Ntwa proved too strong for Equatorial Guinea’s Futuro Kings FC in the first round second-leg match as they claimed a 3-0 win on Friday evening.

Therefore, the Limpopo side won the tie 4-2 on aggregate having succumbed to a 2-1 defeat in the first-leg encounter at Estadio de Mongomo in Equatorial Guinea last weekend.

Gallants, who are making their debut appearance in the Confederation Cup, will now take on DR Congolese giants AS Vita Club in the second round tie next month.

Having been given a bye in the first round, Pirates are scheduled to take on the winner on aggregate between Bumamuru FC of Burundi and Congo-Brazzaville side CSMD Diables Noirs.

The first-leg encounter ended in a 0-0 draw with Bumamuru frustrating Noirs away from home last weekend and they are now set to meet in Burundi on Saturday.

Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo, who had grabbed Gallants' away goal, started after passing a late fitness test at Peter Mokaba Stadium as the hosts looked to overcome the deficit.

It took just three minutes for Celimpilo Ngema to open the scoring as the 23-year-old attacker netted his first goal of the season to make it 1-0 to Gallants.

The hosts then pushed for their second goal of the match, but the Kings stood firm at the back and Gallants were leading at half-time with the tie level at 2-2 on aggregate.

However, Gallants took a 2-0 lead on the night a few minutes after the restart with Ngema grabbing his brace with a decent finish.

The Kings found it difficult to penetrate the Bahlabane Ba Ntwa's solid defence which was marshalled by their inspirational captain Lehlohonolo Nonyane.

Thabo Mnyamane then sealed Gallants' 3-0 victory on the night when the former SuperSport United forward scored with 12 minutes left on the clock.

Gallants have now turned their attention to their PSL campaign as they are expected to face Maritzburg United on September 22.

The game will be played at Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg.