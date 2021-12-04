Caf Confederation Cup: Macharia optimistic Tusker will break jinx against CS Sfaxien

Tusker FC midfielder Jackson Macharia is hopeful the East Africans can break the jinx of not advancing in the Caf Confederation Cup when they play CS Sfaxien on Sunday at Taieb Mhiri Stadium.

The two teams will be meeting for the second leg of the playoff round in the annual competition, whereby the aggregate winner will play in the group stage. The Football Kenya Federation Premier League champions have never made it to that stage but the Kenya international is convinced they can do it this time around.

The first leg at Nyayo Stadium ended 0-0.

Sfaxien are beatable

"It was a long journey but at least we had two sessions on Friday to get the body into good shape. The first training was really okay and the mood in the camp is quite positive," Macharia told the club's website.

"We are focusing on the game which is a must-win if we are to have hopes of being in the group stages. We want to break that jinx and we will give our all to see to it that we can win.

"This team is beatable and we know if we step up we can get good results here. We analysed the game from the first leg last Sunday and we know where our undoing was. We created so many chances but couldn’t score. We have worked on our finishing and we are looking forward to getting goals on Sunday."

Mieno optimistic of a win

Veteran midfielder Humphrey Mieno echoed Macharia's stance, insisting his fellow players are psyched up and ready to make history.

"This will be a different ballgame altogether because they are at home and fighting for qualification. All in all, we are ready for them and we will fight to get a win away from home," the lanky midfielder said.

"We are ready and the lads are psyched up. We want to fight for good results. It has been a long time since we played in the continent and got a win away from home and now we are ready to make it happen because we want to make history for ourselves."