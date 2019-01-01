Caf Confederation Cup: Late drama as Bandari send Ben Guardane packing

The Coastal based side advanced on a 3-2 aggregate win and are one step away from the group stage of the African competition

FC have qualified for the final round of the Caf Confederation Cup preliminaries despite falling 2-1 away from home against Ben Guardane of on Sunday.

After winning the first leg in Nairobi 2-0, the Bernard Mwalala-led Dockers needed a draw of any kind or a loss by a lesser margin to advance.

The East African side was shocked by their hosts after just four minutes. Michael Wanyika made only an attempted save from Dos Santos' effort but the ball fell loose toward Alves Perreira who banged the opener home.

Perreira completed his brace in the 20th minute, this time around finishing a well-executed counter-attack which caught the visitors napping.

With about a quarter of an hour to the break, Bandari won a free-kick in a promising position. William Wadri delivered it but Dan Guya narrowly headed over the crossbar.

The impressive Wanyika conceded a penalty in the 65th minute but made a perfect stop to keep his team in the competition.

Bandari continued throwing bodies forward in the search for an away goal and their efforts were rewarded in stoppage time when substitute Cliff Kasuti found Wadri in a good position, and the forward made no mistake.

The Dockers will now play one of the relegated sides from the Caf in a two-legged match to determine whether they will make it to the group stages of the second-tier competition.