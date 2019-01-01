Caf Confederation Cup: KPL forced to change date for Gor Mahia vs AFC Leopards derby

The two league rivals will clash for the first time this season on November 10 following a change of the earlier date

The date for the first Mashemeji derby of the 2019/20 season has been changed as a result of 's participation in the Caf Confederation Cup.

K'Ogalo will meet their Kenyan Premier League ( ) rivals AFC on November 10 following a change of the date of the fixture.

Gor Mahia have to play Daring Club Motema Pembe of the Democratic Republic of the Congo on October 27 before a return leg on November 3 in the continental tournament.

“Gor Mahia FC vs AFC Leopards SC will now be played on November 10. Its date has changed from November 09,” the KPL confirmed the development in a communique to Goal.

Gor Mahia's fixtures may see further changes should they progress into the group stage of the Confederation Cup.

Meanwhile, have seen their home fixtures change from the earlier days they were expected to be played.

The 2009 KPL champions have not played against Gor Mahia this season and their matches, too, may see further changes in dates.

“Sofapaka FC have moved their home matches from Fridays to Sundays. Their home ground remains Narok County Stadium. This fixture may be amended again on November 4 after the CAF CC playoff matches,” the KPL added.

Gor Mahia are leading the league table with 12 points after picking up wins in all of their matches despite participation in the Caf .

The Green Army will visit Karionbangi Sharks on October 20 for their next match.

AFC Leopards are second with 10 points after getting two wins, and a walkover from .

Ingwe will play on October 19 in their next league assignment.

Sofapaka are ninth with seven points and will face Zoo FC at Kericho Stadium after the international break.