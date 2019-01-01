Caf Confederation Cup: KMC FC bundled out after AS Kigali defeat

The Tanzanian side was knocked out of the competition after failing to use home ground advantage in the return leg

Kinondoni Municipal Council (KMC) FC have been bundled out of the Caf Confederation Cup after falling 2-1 to AS Kigali at National Stadium in on Friday.

After a barren draw in Rwanda in the first leg of their continental qualifier, hopes of progression to the next round were high for the Tanzania side, however, they were brought back to reality when Rashid Kalisa opened the scoring for the visitors after a half an hour.

Despite efforts by the home team to get into level terms, Kigali held on for a 1-0 lead at half-time.

Eric Nsabimana doubled the advantage in the 64th minute to severely dent progression hopes for the home team.

KMC managed to get a consolation in the 87th minute courtesy of Yussuf Ndikumana, but it was too little too late.

The Rwandan side will now play the winner between Ugandan side Proline FC and Masters Security Services of Malawi.

Proline are the favourites to advance after winning the first leg at home 3-0.