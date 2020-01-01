Caf Confederation Cup: Kenya might not participate due to Covid-19 - Mwendwa

The FKF chief says should normalcy fail to be attained in due time, then they will not fill a candidate for the competition

might not field a representative in the Caf Confederation Cup events, Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Nick Mwendwa has stated.

On a Thursday interview with Goal, the FKF supremo said should the coronavirus pandemic take longer than expected, it means Kenya will not be in a position to determine which club will take part in Africa's second tier.

Kenya have always produced a participant for the Confederation Cup through the FKF , which was entering into the quarter-final phase before it was suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We want to know the final date from Caf and then we will continue with the Shield Cup because we can play on Saturday and Sunday,” Mwendwa told Goal.

“We need two weekends to play Shield Cup and if Covid-19 stops us then we will not enter a team in the Caf Confederation Cup.

As the majority of the teams in the Shield Cup being the top-tier teams, Mwendwa was pessimistic on whether football could return at all in the country.

“We will not be able to play football in May and even June and that means the 10 to 11 matches which were remaining which needs six weeks, how can you fix them? Players have been at home they have to come and train so how do you find weekends to play the matches?”

The Confederation of African Football, (Caf), had written to FKF seeking to know how the local federation was planning to settle the matter concerning the suspended leagues.

AFC were Kenya's representatives in 2017 then won the Shield Cup in 2018 and made their maiden appearance in the tournament before surrendering the position to who, equally were appearing for the first time in the competition in the 2018/19 season.

In the 2019/20 season, AFC Leopards, Kariobangi Sharks and had progressed to the last eight as vs Wazito FC, Posta vs and vs Bandari matches remained unresolved due to some teams failing to honour them.