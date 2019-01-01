Caf Confederation Cup: KCCA FC will face Paradou AC with a winning mentality – Mutebi

The Ugandan coach remains confident his side will put up a good show and seal their ticket to the group stage on Sunday

Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA FC) coach Mike Mutebi says his side will go into their Caf Confederation Cup playoff return leg clash on Sunday with the winning mentality.

The Ugandan champions failed to score in the first leg as they battled to a 0-0 draw against the Algerian side at StarTimes Lugogo Stadium.

In the past three seasons, ’s Caf representatives have stood up in the face of the North African sides at home but the alarming losing pattern away from home remained. A Ugandan club is yet to attain success in North Africa, often losing emphatically.

Faced with a must score tie to progress to the lucrative group stage, Mutebi says they are left with no alternative but to dig in their heels and get a positive result.

“We created many chances on top of being saved by our goalkeeper [Charles Lukwago] in the first leg,” Mutebi is quoted by Daily Monitor.

“I’m sure they are going open up while trying to get goals at home and we will exploit those spaces well. There is no Magreb fear anymore because of late we have been able to score away from home although we later lose.



“This time we are going with a winning mentality and we shall play with confidence just like Proline did (in the 2-2 draw with Libyan side Al-Nasr SC on Sunday in Cairo [in the same tourney].”

Mutebi will assess left-back Mustapha Kizza and playmaker Allan Okello before to match day. He still holds the utmost respect for Paradou, who illustrated good game intelligence and distribution in the first leg.

“They are strong. Ejecting seasoned campaigners [SFaxien] was no fluke so we shall fight to score,” Mutebi continued.

“It will be a disappointing campaign if we failed to make it to the group stages because that is where we belong. We are not going to change the 4-3-1-2 formation we used in the first leg to counteract their 4-4-2 flat system.

"We are going to attack with a number ten and two marauding forwards to get the results.”