Caf Confederation Cup: KCCA FC will beat Paradou AC away – Mutebi

The Ugandan coach insists they still stand a chance to reach the group stage despite a disappointing result in the first leg

Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA FC) coach Mike Mutebi has remained confident his side will make it to the group stage of the Caf Confederation Cup despite playing out a 0-0 draw at home against Paradou AC in the first leg of their qualifier on Sunday.

The Ugandan champions struggled to break down a resilient Algerian side but they should blame themselves for the outcome since they squandered a number of scoring chances, with youngster Allan Okello the main culprit.

But despite the result, coach Mutebi is not giving up and has vowed to produce an improved result in the return leg set for Sunday in .

“If you look at the final score [0-0], it does not reflect the display from my lads, not at all,” Mutebi told reporters after the match played at Star Times Lugogo Stadium in Kampala.

“I must admit [Paradou] gave us a tough game, a good challenge to be precise, but we should have won the match. At least we created many chances and a 3-0 scoreline could have been a good result for us.

“But we are not done yet, we have another 90 minutes to play for and the 0-0 result is good for every team. Actually we are the better placed in a 0-0 result than them because all we need is to score and complicate matters for them.

“One thing I know; we have the players who can give us the result we need even if when playing away. We will go there and fight for a win and I am confident we will achieve our target.”

On Sunday, KCCA took control of the game from the onset with Okello and Mike Mutyaba causing all the problems for the visitors’ backline.

With only five minutes played, the youthful Okello was set up by Mutyaba with a long ball which - after he managed to control well - he hit a shot on target which Paradou keeper Toufik pushed out to a corner.

The two teams went into a break tied at 0-0 and after the resumption, KCCA continued to raid Paradou’s danger zone.

Okello got another chance in the 56th minute, dribbling well past the defenders but his weak effort was stopped by Toufik.