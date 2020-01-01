Caf Confederation Cup: KCCA FC to face Rwanda’s AS Kigali

The Kassasiro Boys will play the first leg away from home in mid-December before hosting the return leg in early January

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA FC) will face AS Kigali in the first round of the Caf Confederation Cup.

The 13-time Ugandan Premier League (UPL) champions confirmed in a Facebook post and stated the first leg will be organised on December 22 or 23 in Kigali, Rwanda while the second leg will be played on January 5 or 6 in Kampala.

KCCA were confirmed as the nation’s Confederation Cup representatives when the Federation of Football Associations (Fufa) cancelled the Uganda Cup, a tournament that produces the team to pick the continental slot.

Last season, KCCA were in the and were eliminated by Petro Atletico of Angola after a 1-1 draw in Kampala in September 2019 as they had registered a goalless draw in Luanda.

After the elimination of Vipers FC from the Champions League by Al-Hilal Omdurman on Sunday, it means the Kassasiro Boys are the only Ugandan team remaining in the continental competitions.

The 2019 champions have already started their UPL campaign with a 2-1 win over Bright Stars on Thursday.

Their next game will be against Onduparaka FC on December 8 before facing Mbarara City four days later. A clash against record league champions SC Villa is expected to be held on December 15.

The Kampala club signed 11 players in order to help them chase both domestic and continental ambitions. Head coach Mike Mutebi has already revealed the new players at his disposal are not guaranteed to enjoy first-team duties.

“I am pleased that the new players have already assimilated in the way we play and obviously by signing them we knew that they were the right players given what we play,” Mutebi said in an earlier interview.

“And you will find out that most of the new recruits are not going to be starters, they are just going to offer competition and when they make their case then they will play.

“On a large note, the players that were here last season are the ones that are going to play but obviously Denis Iguma, Bright Anukani, Samson Kigozi, Juma Balinya, and Brian Aheebwa - those ones must start.”

KCCA FC 2020/21 Squad:

Mwirusi Ali Ramadhan, Kato Samuel Nemeyimana, Musana Hassan, Musa Ramathan, Revita John, Mazengo Loro Stefano, Gift Ali Abubakar, Ayella Dominic, Aheebwa Brian, Balinya Juma, Kigozi Samson Andrew, Kawooya Andrew, Magambo Peter, Anaku Sadat Happy. Mugume Ashraf, Achai Herbert, Keziron Kizito, Lwanga Charles, Sserwadda Steven, Anukani Bright, Ssenyonjo Samuel, Poloto Julius, Bukenya Joseph Kizza, Lukwago Charles, Iguma Denis, Aliro Moses Okabo, Kalanzi Moses, Obenchan Fillbert, Matovu Hassan Muyomba, and Kafumbe Joseph.