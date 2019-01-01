Caf Confederation Cup: KCCA FC suffer heavy defeat to Paradou AC

The Ugandan champions missed out on reaching the group stage after a heavy 4-1 aggregate defeat to the Algerian side

Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA FC) were bundled out of the Caf Confederation Cup after suffering a humiliating 4-1 defeat to Paradou AC in the return leg played on Sunday.

The Ugandan champions had managed to secure a 0-0 draw against the Algerian side in the first leg played in Kampala a week ago but found the going tough in the return leg as they soaked in four goals to exit the competition.

The result now means will have no representative in the group stage of the Caf competition after Proline FC were also eliminated. They lost to Libyan side Al-Nasr Benghazi, due to a 4-2 aggregate result in Kampala.

KCCA came up short at home in the first leg last Sunday, failing to make the most out of the home advantage as they were held to a goalless draw by Algerian side Paradou AC.

According to New Vision, although KCCA prevented the visitors from picking up a vital away goal, what they could not do was stop the free-flowing Algerian outfit from banging in goals when the roles reversed seven days later in the Algerian capital of Algiers.

Coach Mike Mutebi saw his side's wheels fly off as early as the ninth minute at the El Djezair Stadium as the hosts drew first blood through Hairan. Allan Okello lashed in half-way into the opening half to restore parity but Paradou were awarded a penalty, which Yousri Bouzok stepped up to bury past Charles Lukwago.

The hosts were in control at half time, but they knew theirs was a fragile lead. Paradou returned after the interval intent on stretching the contest beyond the Ugandan side's reach.

And they found the much-needed cushion in the 65th minute through Abdelkahar Kadri, before Aimen Bouguerra killed the game off with Paradou's fourth of the night five minutes later.

It means for a second successive season, KCCA have failed to make it beyond the play-off round of the competition. In the last campaign, they were eliminated by Congo Brazzaville side AS Otoho 3-2 on aggregate.