Caf Confederation Cup: KCCA FC no longer afraid of North African clubs – Mutebi

The Ugandan coach speaks on the team’s desire to battle all the way to the group stage of the competition

Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA FC) coach Mike Mutebi has stated his side does not fear coming face to face with Paradou AC in a Caf Confederation Cup match on Sunday.

The Ugandan champions will face the Algerian side in a two-legged affair with the first leg set for Kampala on Sunday.

Mutebi who previously guided KCCA twice to the group stage of the Caf and Caf Confederation Cup, guiding them to famous victories – one against Egyptian giants, – now says football in Africa has changed to an extent East African teams never fear those from North Africa.

“Football has little difference we no longer feel the same like it was in the ’90s against North African teams,” Mutebi is quoted by CAFOnline.com.

“The players have the character to match every kind of opponent. We have played the likes of , Al Ahly, and many others, and the approach won’t be any different.

“We have a squad with a blend of youth and experience. However, we need to let the young players get active in the competition because they have the football education and knowledge which is applied in every game and at every stage.”

Asked on how he felt after his side was bundled out of the Caf Champions League, Mutebi said: “I’m very disappointed but looking at several factors I’m comfortable because we have another chance to get in the group stages of another continental competition [Caf Confederation Cup].

“We are focused on this one and are hoping not to repeat the mistakes which cost us in the Caf Champions League.”

On whether he knows anything about their opponents from , Mutebi responded: “I know they are a good side because there is no weaker team at this stage. We are taking them as seriously as any North African opponent.

“We have a similar style of play. Since we play at home first, we are poised for a better result to boost our chances in the return leg.

“We have promoted many players and recruited a couple that can fit our style of play, majorly giving chance to the youth who have come from the development side.

“They are gradually developing and complemented by the likes of Sadat [Anaku] and Mike [Mutyaba], who have proven to fill the gap of Patrick [Kaddu] and Allan [Kyambadde].”

After losing to Angola’s Petro de Luanda in the premier continental club championship, KCCA have another opportunity to make amends and keep their continental hopes alive.