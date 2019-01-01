Caf Confederation Cup: KCCA FC must have belief against Paradou AC – Mutebi

The Ugandan coach insists they still stand a chance to progress to the group stage at the expense of the Algerian side

Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA FC) coach Mike Mutebi has stated his side can get a positive result when they play Paradou AC in the return leg of the Caf Confederation Cup playoff on Sunday.

The Ugandan champions missed the chance to grab an advantage going into the return leg set to be played at Stade du 5 Juillet 1962 in Algiers, after they squandered a number of scoring chances to earn a 0-0 draw against the Algerian visitors in the first leg.

Now KCCA have a tall order to complete the job away since they have a poor record when playing against teams from North Africa.

However, coach Mutebi, who will be managing KCCA for the 32nd time in the Caf competitions, says they still have a chance if the players keep the belief and stay focused.

“We played well but we did not tuck away our chances,” Mutebi is quoted by the club’s official website. “We had a number of chances which were clear goal scoring opportunities but the players were not clinical in front of the goal.

“You can excuse the players because they are young and are still learning. The positive is there has been an improvement from the defenders. You notice they broke the counter-attack every time the opponents orchestrated it.

“We need to go to with belief. 0-0 is a decent result and it is not over yet. I am confident we can go away and pick a positive result. We have done this before against Mtibwa Sugar and Al Masry of when we qualified for the group stage of the Caf Confederation Cup for the very first time in 2017.”

KCCA will require to win away, or register a score draw, or play out a goalless stalemate and win the game on penalties - as they did against Al Masry of in 2017 when the club qualified for the group stage of the competition for the first time in the history - to book their place in the next stage once again.

KCCA will travel to Algiers for the second leg on Thursday.