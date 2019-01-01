Caf Confederation Cup: KCCA FC fail to break down resilient Paradou AC

The Ugandan champions will now need to register a straight win from the return leg to be assured of reaching the group stage

Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA FC) will face a tall order in the return leg of the Caf Confederation Cup after they settled to a 0-0 draw with Paradou FC on Sunday.

The Ugandan champions should, however, blame themselves for failing to beat the visiting Algerian side as they squandered a number of scoring chances with striker Allan Okello the main culprit.

KCCA under coach Mike Mutebi took control of the game from the onset with Okello and Mike Mutyaba causing all the problems for the visitors’ backline.

With only five minutes played, the youthful Okello was set up by Mutyaba with a long ball which after he managed to control well, he hit a shot on target which Paradou keeper Toufik struggled to save and eventually rolled out to a fruitless corner.

The Ugandan side continued to pile more pressure on the visiting side and in the 32nd minute, Mutyaba unleashed a rocket that was saved by Toufik, who had a busy afternoon.

Two minutes later, Martin Kiiza delivered a corner which found Okello, who was unmarked but the striker fumbled with the ball before Paradou skipper Mustapha Bouchina rushed to kick out for a thrown in.

The two teams went into a break tied at 0-0 and after the resumption, KCCA continued to raid Paradou’s danger zone. Okello got another chance in the 56th minute, dribbled well past the defenders but his weak effort was stopped by Toufik.

Sensing danger, Paradou resorted to play a defensive game and this resulted in their skipper Bouchina being cautioned after he fouled Mutyaba.

Another stinging effort from Okello also went wide as coach Mutebi opted to ring changes to the squad bringing in Sadat Anaku for Gift Ali. Anaku was involved immediately after he beat the defenders once again at a good pace but his final touch on the ball was poor.

KCCA will now need a straight win to keep alive their hopes of making it to the group stage when the two sides meet again after a fortnight.