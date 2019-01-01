Caf Confederation Cup: It's not difficult to beat Horoya AC 2-0 – Mulumba

The Congolese import has assured Kenyans they will fight to make them happy during the return leg battle set for Sunday

FC skipper Felly Mulumba has stated they will do everything possible to win their Caf Confederation Cup return leg tie against Horoya AC on Sunday.

The Kenyan side suffered a 4-2 defeat at the hands of the Guinean side in the first leg played in Conakry on Sunday and will need to win by two clear goals to be assured of reaching the group stage of the competition for the first time in history.

The Congolese import has now assured fans and Kenyans at large they have what it takes to silence their opponents and seal a group stage ticket.

“We need the support of Kenyans and we will do our work,” Mulumba told Goal on Tuesday.

“It is very possible to win and clinch the group stage ticket, I know we are able to make them [Kenyans] proud, all we need for now is their support. They should come in large numbers and cheer us again as they did in our last match.

Article continues below

“Getting a 2-0 win is not a difficult task, all we need to do is play like a team, defend well and also help the attackers when they move forward. We want to qualify and have got nothing to lose.

“It is our first time in this stage and so we want to play for leisure and enjoy ourselves. We can make it if we are united.”

Bandari and are ’s representatives in the second-tier Caf competition.