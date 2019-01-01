Caf Confederation Cup: Inspired Bandari FC are on another level now - Mwalala

The coach admits his side has seen immeasurable progress since they participated and progressed in the continental competition

are now on a different level and ready for any opposition in the Caf Confederation Cup, head coach David Mwalala has stated.

The club will face Guinean side Horoya AC in the second round of qualification in the Confederation Cup tournament.

The Dockers saw off Tunisian side US Ben Guerdane in a 3-2 aggregate win in the previous round of qualification which Mwalala says has acted as their greatest source of inspiration.

“I think our morale is high and the boys have got at least good exposure, given their appearances in the previous matches in the same competition. They are now ready to face any opponent for sure,” Mwalala told Goal.

“What we have achieved before gives us hope of doing even better going forward. The fear we witnessed before is no longer there and it means the boys are ready to perform.”

The former tactician admitted they are still doing the best they can to get a little glimpse of Horoya AC before their first meeting on October 27.

"We are still doing a little research on our opponents as we are not familiar with them so much. But the level which Bandari are on now is higher and different than when we were playing in the first preliminary round of qualifications," he added.

“The biggest task ahead is to make sure we progress as we know we will never be in a position to choose the next opponents. We have been given Horoya and we will battle against them.

“Before we learned of our opponents, I cautioned the players from praying they land a certain rival. I told them they should be ready for anyone at this juncture of the tournament.”

The second leg will be played on November 3 with the Coastal-based side looking to reach the group stage of the competition for the first time in their history.