Caf Confederation Cup: I know nothing about DC Motema Pembe – Gor Mahia coach Polack

The Briton coach reveals to Goal he knows nothing about K’Ogalo’s opponents but promises to study them before the first leg

coach Steven Polack has admitted he knows very little about Daring Club Motema Pembe of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, a side they will face in the Caf Confederation Cup play-off stage.

The Kenyan champions dropped to the second-tier continent competition after going down to USM Alger of in the Caf second round of qualification in a 6-1 aggregate defeat.

K’Ogalo will now face DC Motema Pembe, who after a 3-3 aggregate score, edged out Al Khartoum of Sudan with a 3-1 win in a penalty shootout in the previous round of the competition.

And speaking exclusively to Goal on the draw, the Briton coach says he will have to get videos of the team to help study how they play before the first leg battle slated for .

“Do I know anything about this team [DC Motema Pembe], no…but hopefully by this time next week I will know a lot more about them,” Polack told Goal.

“I don’t know anything about them, I am being honest, I know nothing about them, I have been reading about them now since we were drawn against them on Wednesday, and I know where they are from, what league they are playing in and am hoping to get some videos to watch and know them more maybe around this time next week.”

On drawing the team from DR Congo, Polack said: “There were a lot of teams in the pot which we could have drawn and my target was to get a team which is not too far away from Kenya because of travelling but it is the nature of the draw.”

Asked on Gor Mahia’s chances of making it to the group stages, Polack said: “You know football is a funny game and for me yes I feel we can make it to the group stages but we must be on top of our game when we play them in the first leg and also the return leg in November.

“We have to put up a good performance to make it and I know it is very possible, that is for sure and I know my players are good and can deliver the spot.”

In the 2018/19 season, Gor Mahia managed to reach the quarter-finals of the Confederation Cup after dropping from the Champions League but were eliminated by RS Berkane in a 7-1 aggregate defeat.

The first leg of the competition will be staged on the weekend of October 27 before the return fixtures take place a week later.