Caf Confederation Cup: I have ordered a video to study Horoya AC – Mwalala

The Dockers coach admits he knows very little about their next rivals in the competition but vows to get a good result

FC coach Bernard Mwalala has admitted he will have to study the latest videos of Horoya ahead of their Caf Confederation Cup play-off battle.

The Dockers have been drawn to face the Guinean side in the two-legged playoff match with the first leg slated for October 27 in Conakry.

Speaking after his team concluded their tour of where they played two friendly matches – winning 1-0 against Coastal Union in Tanga and losing by the same margin to Tanzanian giants Simba SC – Mwalala has admitted he knows very little about Horoya.

“I know little about our opponents [Horoya], but we have ordered one of their videos to analyse their game.” Mwalala is quoted by Standard Newspaper.

Mwalala said the little information he has on their opponents is they have also played in the Caf and play in the top tier in the Guinean football league.

“We shall be meeting a team that won the African Cup Winners’ Cup in 1978 only three years after the club's formation in 1975,” Mwalala continued.

Mwalala is, however, confident the team’s recent good run in the competition, where they won against teams from Sudan and , would be enough to give them a win against Horoya.

“The previous wins against teams from Sudan and Tunisia has instilled confidence among the players We have achieved a lot and we want to extend the good run against the Guinean team," he added

Before they face Horoya, Bandari have a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match coming up against Sugar on Saturday.