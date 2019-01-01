Caf Confederation Cup: Horoya AC are not a powerhouse to threaten Bandari FC - Omollo

The Rangers coach says the Dockers have surprised many people by what they have already achieved on the continental stage

FC have surpassed expectations and will hit the Caf Confederation Cup group stage with ease, Posta coach Sammy Omollo has said.

The Dockers will tackle Horoya AC on Sunday in Conakry and will be looking to reach the group stage of the continental competition for the first time and Omollo has given them credit to do so.

“Bandari have surprised many people as very few thought they will have done what they have so far. This is a very big achievement for them and they can hit the group stage with ease,” Omollo told Goal.

“Horoya AC are not a powerhouse in Africa but in Guinea, they are, so Bandari have nothing to fear in this match. The fixture is also so nice for them because they are starting away.”

The former Harambee Stars defender further explained what the Kenyan representatives ought to do during the away fixture.

“Bandari should get a draw and even if they lose by a margin of 1-0 they still have a bigger chance of progressing. They played against US Ben Guerdane and won 2-0 at home before going on to lose 2-1 away,” the coach added.

“Their progress came courtesy of that one goal in and any time you win 1-0 or 2-0 it keeps you on your toes.

“They are going to win at home but they have to try and get something away and if they lose in Guinea they should lose by a thin margin.”

Omollo was also quick to praise the composition of Bernard Mwalala's team and their collective attitude and display.

“The lack of star players should not be a worry for Mwalala because a team relies not on individual players but on a collective effort by everyone,” stated Omollo.

Article continues below

“Once they work as a team, they can get good results.”

As many clubs in the are financially struggling, the Dockers are one of the few teams who enjoy good financial support from their sponsor; Ports Authority (KPA) something Omollo says should be taken full advantage of.

“They have never cried of financial challenges and it is time they exploit the advantage this season and in Caf competition,” concluded the former coach.