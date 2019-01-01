Caf Confederation Cup: Gor Mahia's Muguna & Onyango in line to face DC Motema Pembe – Polack

The British coach confirms to Goal the imminent return of the two players ahead of Sunday’s first leg match set for Kasarani Stadium

players Kenneth Muguna and Joash Onyango are in contention to face Daring Club Motema Pembe of the Democratic Republic of the Congo in the play-off of the Caf Confederation Cup on Sunday.

The two players missed the team’s last Kenyan Premier League ( ) match against after they absconded duty for unknown reasons.

The move by the players to skip training for one week irked K’Ogalo coach Steven Polack, who swiftly moved to strip them of the captaincy roles, with Joachim Oluoch and Charles Momanyi taking over against Sharks.

However, Polack has exclusively confirmed to Goal the two players have returned to training and will be in the squad to play in the first leg battle set for Kasarani Stadium.

“[Muguna] and [Onyango} are back in training and in contention to face [Motema Pembe] on Sunday,” Polack told Goal on Friday.

“We had lengthy talks with the two the players on why they decided to skip training without permission and I have pardoned them. We want all our first team players available and it is the only way you can face a team like Motema Pembe with confidence.”

On defender Maurice Ojwang, Polack responded: “[Ojwang] will not be ready, he has a knee injury which must not be rushed. We don’t want to aggravate the injury by giving him game time.”

Polack also confirmed striker Nicholas Kipkirui, who missed the Sharks win at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru owing to a head injury, is back and fit to play on Sunday.

“[Kipkirui] is also back, and he looks sharp in training and it is a plus to the team,” Polack continued.

“It is good to have [Kipkirui] because mostly, he is our lead striker and our main aim on Sunday is to get as many goals as possible. We want to win by a convincing margin to make the return leg easier for us and his return to the squad is a very huge boost for us.”

K’Ogalo will play the first leg at home on October 27 before they head away for the return leg two weeks later.