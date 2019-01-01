Caf Confederation Cup: Gor Mahia will target a clean sheet vs Motema Pembe – Polack

The K’Ogalo coach remains confident his charges will stay tight at the back in the first leg battle set for Kasarani Stadium

coach Steven Polack is confident his side will keep a clean sheet when they face Daring Club Motema Pembe of the Democratic Republic of the Congo in the play-off of the Caf Confederation Cup on Sunday.

The Kenyan champions have a bad record of conceding goals in continental competition, with the last outing in the Caf seeing them suffer a 6-1 aggregate defeat to USM Alger of to drop to the lower competition.

It is a record which is worrying coach Polack as they prepare to face Motema Pembe in the first leg contest at Kasarani Stadium.

However, the British coach is confident the team’s last two matches in the Kenyan Premier League ( ), against and - where they did not concede - will motivate the players to do well against Motema Pembe.

“We have not conceded in our last two matches in the league and that is a great motivator going into Sunday’s match,” Polack told Goal.

“It was a shame we lost 6-1 on aggregate to USM Alger and it was partly because of individual mistakes which we have already worked on and are still working on before the Sunday match.

“I don’t think we will have a game as we did against [USM Alger], we have already played two matches in the league since we lined up against the Algerian side and have not conceded and it shows you the players are learning and rectifying their mistakes as move on.”

Asked on his game plan against Motema Pembe, Polack said: “I want us to attack them and defend as a unit as well. We can only deal with them if we play as a unit and it is something we are working on.

“I have managed to secure a few tapes on the team, the latest one is on their last league match they played last weekend and we are still studying them. I will use most of Friday to study the videos again but they don’t seem to be a complicated side.

“They [Motema Pembe] play from the back, they build their game from the back and I know if we attack them and defend well, we will get a convincing result from the home game.”

Gor Mahia will be seeking to make it to the group stage of the competition for the second successive season having lost in the quarter-finals of the competition last season.