Caf Confederation Cup: Gor Mahia will eliminate Motema Pembe - Kahata

The midfielder believes his former side have what it takes to claim an important win away to advance to the next stage

Former midfielder Francis Kahata believes the team have what it takes to eliminate DC Motema Pembe from the Caf Confederation Cup.

After a 1-1 draw at Kasarani Stadium last Sunday, K'Ogalo need a win away or a high scoring draw to advance to the group stages. The Simba SC winger believes the Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions are better placed to win the game despite being away.

"I have confidence Gor Mahia are going to eliminate Motema Pembe from the competition," Kahata told Goal on Thursday.

"It was unfortunate they could not win on Sunday, they played well but were punished after making an avoidable mistake. It is not lost, they have a good squad that is capable of winning away. I am confident they will get a win and qualify for the next stage."

The international believes the experienced players in the team will have a positive influence on Sunday.

"Gor have players who have been in the game for quite some time, and it is a plus for them. The likes of Joash [Onyango], Muguna [Kenneth] will have a vital role to play," Kahata concluded.

Gor Mahia are targeting a group stage appearance in the Caf Confederation Cup for the third straight season.