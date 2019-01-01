Caf Confederation Cup: Gor Mahia vs DC Motema Pembe a battle of equals - Dawo

The retired striker says the two sides are at almost the same level on the continent and thus their meeting will be too close to call

's match against DC Motema Pembe in the Caf Confederation Cp will be a battle between two equal sides, Gor Mahia legend Peter Dawo believes.

K'Ogalo will play host to the side from the Democratic Republic of the Congo in Nairobi in the first leg encounter on Sunday, and the 1987 African Cup Winners' Cup champion expects a tight affair between the two teams.

“They [Gor Mahia] have a great chance to progress especially after dropping from the . I know Motema Pembe are a good team which boast of a great history which is somewhat the same thing with Gor Mahia,” Dawo told Goal.

“They are ranked almost at the same level in Africa and this will be a battle of equals so I think.”

The retired striker also talked about the hard-hitting monetary challenges the Green Army have been facing since the 2019/20 season started owing to the departure of their sponsor.

“This will affect them as this is a very critical factor for any team and especially when they are playing on a bigger stage and against a greater and known opponent,” added the former Arab Contractors star.

“We cannot write off financial challenges as a factor that may play a critical role in the final outcome.”

Dawo also explained how the Kenyan representatives can try to get positive results when they are playing away in the continental matches.

“It is time Gor Mahia change their playing system, especially when doing duties away from home. They should never approach such games with a defensive mind because I think an attacking approach is the best and when they get a goal they can now think of defending,” concluded Dawo.

The match will kick-off at 16:00 pm at Moi International Sports Complex, Kasarani.