Gor Mahia head coach Mark Harrison is aware the team will be under pressure to get a positive outcome on Sunday against Otoho d'Oyo.

K'Ogalo will be hosting the Congolese outfit at Nyayo Stadium in the second leg of the playoff round of the Caf Confederation Cup. The East Africans lost the first leg away, by a solitary goal.

The tactician insists there is no match without pressure but has assured the fans the team will be keen on delivering the desired result to advance.

Gor Mahia will try to deliver in the right way

"There is always pressure especially when you are playing for a club like Gor Mahia," Harrison told GOAL.

"Even in the league, playing the team at the bottom there is pressure because they are desperate to beat you. There is not much difference whether it is Caf competitions, league or Cup games. So we will go out there and try to deliver, to deliver in the right way."

Gor Mahia will not disappoint

Meanwhile, the club's captain Haron Shakava has urged the fans to come in numbers and cheer the team to victory.

Up to 10,000 fans have been allowed to attend the game which is a massive boost for the former Football Kenya Federation Premier League champions.

"We are ready since the training has been good and we have a team," the Kenya international told GOAL.

"The first hurdle was last week, and the second one is on Sunday and I cannot say we have qualified since we have to better their result to advance. It is still a tough task for us since we have to win to advance.

"Everybody is ready including [John Ochieng' and Jules Ulimwengu] who had been retained [in Congo owing to controversial Covid-19 results]. It is also our hope that by the time we play those injured will be fully recovered and we are good to go.

"The fans should come in large numbers and support the team, and we will not disappoint them.

Article continues below

"It is a crucial game and we need them in the stadium since it will be a motivation to us."

The match will kick off at 16:00 (EAT).