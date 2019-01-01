Caf Confederation Cup: Gor Mahia lose Miheso against DC Motema Pembe

The former AFC Leopards midfielder will miss the play-off contest at Kasarani Stadium as he is yet to be registered by Caf

midfielder Clifton Miheso will not be involved when they take on Daring Club Motema Pembe of the Democratic Republic of the Congo in the play-off stage of the Caf Confederation Cup on Sunday.

K’Ogalo CEO Omondi Aduda has confirmed to Goal the former and AFC player has not been registered by Confederation of African Football (Caf) and will thus miss the match at Kasarani and the return leg set for a fortnight.

“We will miss the services of [Miheso] because Caf has not registered him yet,” Aduda told Goal.

“We have tried our best to have him registered but things have not worked out.

“It now means Miheso will only be available to play in the competition if [Gor Mahia] qualifies for the group stage. However, the good news is we have all our players available and don’t have any suspensions from the previous match against USM Alger.”

On Tuesday, Gor Mahia coach Steven Polack revealed to Goal lead striker Nicholas Kipkirui, who missed the league match against on Sunday, will be available for selection.

“I will only have Nicholas [Kipkirui] returning for the Caf match,” Polack told Goal. “He received some stitches on his head but I know he will be fine now to play. I will check him out again on Tuesday [today] when we resume training.”

Asked on the match against Motema Pembe, Polack said: “I am still studying videos of their previous games. I don’t know them honestly; I have not been following the team so I am not sure what style of football they play but I hope the videos will help me out.”

The Kenyan champions dropped to the second-tier continental competition after going down to USM Alger of in the Caf second round of qualification in a 6-1 aggregate defeat.

In the 2018/19 season, Gor Mahia managed to reach the quarter-finals of the Confederation Cup after dropping out from the Champions League but they were eliminated by RS Berkane in a 7-1 aggregate defeat.