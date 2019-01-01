Caf Confederation Cup: Gor Mahia tie against DC Motema Pembe still open - Polack

The British coach maintains K’Ogalo still have a chance of advancing to the group stage for the third season in a row

coach Steven Polack has maintained they still have a chance of making it to the group stage of the Caf Confederation Cup.

The Kenyan champions managed to secure a 1-1 draw against Daring Club Motema Pembe from the Democratic Republic of the Congo in the first leg playoff match played at Kasarani Stadium last Sunday.

K’Ogalo will now need a win, or a draw which they score at least two goals, to reach the group stage for the third season in a row, and coach Polack insists they can do it if they rediscover their scoring streak.

“I don’t think our game is over yet,” Polack told Goal. “We have another full 90 minutes to play for in Congo and if my players get their scoring boots, then we are in a good position to progress.

“You saw what happened in the first leg, we created many scoring chances and to be honest I think we deserved to win the match. I have always told my players football is about scoring goals, the more you score the more you have the chances of winning in any match.

“But we played very well, created many chances which we never used and finally they [Motema Pembe] managed to get the away goal which I think it was not deserved.”

The British coach further said the main aim was to see Gor Mahia in the group stage of the competition.

“It is good to play in the group stage because you meet and play with the best teams in Africa,” Polack continued.

“All we need to do now is to recover, focus and try to get the players’ mentally right. We know we’ve had some difficult times in the last few weeks, but if you look at the players’ attitude it’s been terrific.

“So, we hope to take this attitude to Congo and hopefully, we will get either one or two goals, it is very possible.”

Last season, Gor Mahia progressed to the quarter-finals but lost to RS Berkane from .