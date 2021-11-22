Gor Mahia might be without their influential midfielder Sydney Ochieng ahead of their Caf Confederation Cup assignment this weekend away to Congolese side Otoho d'Oyo.

The ex-Tusker player has been a key figure for K'Ogalo and is expected to play a vital role for the team in the continental competition, but it might not be the case.

The midfielder was injured on Sunday in the friendly game against Kisumu All-Stars at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu, a match Gor Mahia lost 2-1.

Details of Ochieng's injury



"We had two friendly matches last weekend, we won 2-1 against Shabana before losing by the same margin in our second game," Gor Mahia assistant coach Sammy Omollo told GOAL on Monday.

"But the bad news is that we have 16 fit players now, after the injury of Ochieng. He sustained a hamstring injury in the game against All-Stars after coming on in the final half.

"We will be assessing him, and we are hopeful he will be fit to play a part in our Confederation Cup match. It is a vital game for us, and we really wished to have all players available."

Why were the friendly matches important?

The former Kenya international defender has further explained why Gor Mahia had to play this weekend.

"We have not had competitive matches for the last three weeks and it was vital for us to get the matches," Omollo continued.

"Shabana and All-Stars gave us good sessions which helped us to sharpen tactically. In our Shabana match, we played those players registered and tried to work on a few areas.

"But in the second match, we played all the available players to ensure they also get ready for the return of the league. It has been a good session for us as we prepare for a busy schedule in the next few days."

Gor Mahia will leave for Congo on Friday ahead of Sunday's first-leg match at Alphonse Massamba-Debat Stadium in Brazzaville.