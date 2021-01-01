Caf Confederation Cup: Gor Mahia still stranded in Nairobi ahead of Napsa Stars clash

The Kenyan champions have failed to travel to Lusaka for their return leg clash against the pensioners

Gor Mahia have failed to travel to Zambia as planned and are still stranded in Kenya ahead of their return leg clash of the Caf Confederation Cup on Sunday.

The Kenyan champions were due to travel on Friday to Lusaka for the return leg against the pensioners of Zambia but the trip was cancelled owing to logistical issues.

According to Gor Mahia secretary general Sam Ochola, the team is still expected to hit the runway anytime before the clash is set for National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka on Sunday.

“It is true, we have not travelled as expected, we were supposed to leave for Zambia on Friday but some issues cropped up so we did not travel,” Ochola told Goal on Saturday.

“We are doing our best to make sure the team travels before the end of Saturday; we are working on it.”

Asked to explain why the Friday trip aborted, Ochola said: “There are many things and I cannot explain now, just call me after two hours and I will be able to give you full details of what happened and what time the team will travel.”

A senior player at K’Ogalo, and who did not want to be named, also told Goal they had not travelled as earlier planned and are not sure if they will make the trip.

“We have been told to prepare and travel on Sunday, and remember the game against Napsa Stars will also be played on Sunday, we are not happy with how they have planned the trip,” the player told Goal on Saturday.

The Kenyan champions are already facing a tall order to qualify having lost the first leg 1-0 at home a week ago.

It was Daniel Aboko who powered home the lone goal with four minutes left to the final whistle after his powerful shot from outside the box sizzled past Gor Mahia's defenders and beat keeper Boniface Oluoch.

The goal complicated matters for K’Ogalo as they travel for the return leg but Portuguese coach Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto has put on a brave face, insisting the record Kenyan giants are still capable of turning around the first-leg deficit and return home with a qualification berth.

Gor Mahia travelling squad:

Goalkeepers: Boniface Oluoch, Gad Mathews.

Defenders: Geoffrey Ochieng, Joachim Oluoch, Charles Momanyi, Philemon Otieno, Kevin Wesonga, Fred Nkata, Andrew Juma, Frank Odhiambo.

Midfielders: Kenneth Muguna, Ernest Wendo, Alpha Onyango, Sydney Ochieng, Nicholas Omondi.

Forwards: Nicholas Kipkirui, Jules Ulimwengu, Benson Omalla, John Macharia, Tito Okello.