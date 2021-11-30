Caf Confederation Cup: Gor Mahia players will do their part, fans should do theirs - Omollo

Gor Mahia assistant coach Sammy Omollo has challenged the fans to step up and cheer the team past Otoyo d'Oyo in the second leg of the final preliminary round of the Caf Confederation Cup on Sunday.

The tactician remains optimistic fans will be allowed to access Nyayo Stadium and motivate K'Ogalo to victory. In the initial meeting staged at Alphonse Massamba-Debat Stadium in Brazzaville, Roland Okouri struck the only goal of the match to give the Congolese outfit a slim advantage.

Players will do their part, fans should as well

"This is a match I am very positive we will win with the support of our fans," Omollo told GOAL on Tuesday.

"I am optimistic the fans will be allowed into the stadium to cheer the team, and it is the only thing we want. Players will do their part on the pitch, and the fans should also do theirs.

"It is all we want to get the goals we need to get in the next phase of the competition."

Mentally strong

Playing at home and trailing by a solitary goal might place the home team under pressure. However, the former Harambee Stars defender is insisting the team is psychologically prepared to deal with the situation.

"The current crop of players are strong mentally and they showed it even in the first leg," Omollo continued.

"Imagine playing with just 11 players and containing your host for the better part of the game and we were playing away.

"If we managed to contain that pressure, we will do even better on Sunday in front of our fans. We are in a place we are used to and, hopefully, we will have the likes of Jules Ulimwengu back for the second leg after controversially missing the first one.

"I am very optimistic we will get the result we need in order to qualify for the group stage of Africa's second-tier competition."