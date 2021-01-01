Caf Confederation Cup: Napsa Stars' Owino hails 'opportunity to beat Gor Mahia'

The Pensioners advanced to the final qualifying round after seeing off UD Songo of Mozambique

Napsa Stars defender David Owino believes Sunday's game will present a good opportunity for him to beat former team Gor Mahia.

The two teams will play each other at Nyayo Stadium in the final preliminary round of the Caf Confederation Cup with the winner of the two-legged affair making it to the group stage of the competition.

The Harambee Star has further explained why he will not celebrate if he happens to score against K'Ogalo.

"For me, I think we are in business, this is work," Owino, who can play either as a central defender or a fullback said ahead of this weekend's game.

"I played for Gor Mahia before but I moved on and now I am at Napsa. This is an opportunity to beat them. As a player, what matters is to do your best for the current team that [you are representing].

"I will not celebrate scoring against them because I have a lot of respect for the team, Gor Mahia. They made me who I am today; when I got a chance to move to Zambia [to play for Zesco United] they gave me their blessings and the rest is history."

The 32-year-old has further revealed another reason why he will be giving his best on Sunday.

"It feels great to come back and play against my former team but a lot is at stake here," Owino added.

"We want to score as Napsa and I am sure my national team head coach [Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee] will be there, he wants to see what I can do. So for me, it is all about focus and to give my best."

Gor Mahia dropped to the Confederation Cup after defeat to Algeria’s CR Belouizdad in the Champions League qualifying round while Napsa Stars advanced after seeing off UD Songo of Mozambique in the first round of Confederation Cup qualifiers.

Napsa Stars travelling squad:

Goalkeepers: Phillip Banda, Shaban Odhoji, Rabson Muchelenganga,

Article continues below

Defenders: David Odhiambo, Luka Banda, Luka Nguni, Aaron Kabwe, Lawrence Chungu, Bornwell Silengo, Amos Simwanza,

Midfielders: Jacob Ngulube, Daniel Adoko, Dickson Chapa, Simon Nhkata, Enock Sabumukama, Austine Banda, Aaron Banda.

Strikers: Chanda Mushili, Laudit Mavugo, Jimmy Mukeya, Doiy Soko, Tapon Kaseba.