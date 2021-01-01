Caf Confederation Cup: Gor Mahia land Napsa Stars, Namungo handed Primeiro de Agosto

K’Ogalo will come up against two of their former players when they will host the Zambian outfit for the continental game

will face Napsa Stars of Zambia while Namungo FC have been paired against Angola’s Clube Desportivo 1º de Agosto for the Caf Confederation Cup final preliminary rounds.

The Kenyan champions have now been handed a team that has two of their former players in Timothy Otieno and Shaban Odhoji. Odhoji joined Napsa Stars in February 2020 before Otieno joined him in September after emerging the Premier League top scorer.

Gor Mahia found themselves in the Confederation Cup after they were eliminated by CR Belouizdad in the first round of the Caf . The Premier League champions were defeated 6-0 in before they went down 2-1 at home in the return leg.

More teams

Before facing the Algerian champions, Gor Mahia had to navigate past APR of Rwanda in the preliminary round.

On the other hand, Napsa Stars reached the second preliminary phase after a 1-1 draw against UD Songo of Mozambique. The Pensioners advanced courtesy of the away goal rule after Emanuel Mayuka equalised for them in the 74th minute in Beira then. UD Songo had taken the lead in the first half but a spirited fight by the Zambian outfit ensured their journey came to an end.

Gor Mahia, who are yet to appoint a permanent and qualified coach for the Caf matches, will have to find a way past the Lusaka based side. K’Ogalo will host Napsa Stars on February 12 before playing away a week later.

Meanwhile, Namungo FC have been paired against Primeiro de Agosto of Angola. The Tanzanian Premier League side, who are making a first appearance at this stage, will play away before a home match against the Angolan outfit on February 12 and 21 respectively.

Article continues below

Namungo – under a new coach Hemed – earned a slot in the play-offs phase after a 5-3 aggregate win over El-Hilal Obayed.

Stephen Kwame Sey, who had scored in the first leg which they won 2-0, Blaise Bigirimana and Edward Charles Manyama scored the three important goals for Namungo in the second leg tie that ended in a 3-3 draw.

Primeiro de Agosto, on the other hand, dropped to the Confederation Cup after they were defeated by 1-0 in the second leg encounter. The initial game in Luanda had ended in a stalemate.