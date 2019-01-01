Caf Confederation Cup: Gor Mahia and Bandari FC learn opponents
Gor Mahia will face Daring Club Motema Pembe of the Democratic Republic of the Congo in the Caf Confederation Cup play-offs stage.
The Kenyan champions dropped to the second-tier continent competition after going down to USM Alger of Algeria in the Caf Champions League second round of qualification in a 6-1 aggregate defeat.
In the 2018/19 season, the Kenyan heavyweights managed to reach the quarter-finals of the Confederation Cup but were eliminated by RS Berkane in a 7-1 aggregate loss.
After a 3-3 aggregate score, DC Motema Pembe edged Al Khartoum of Sudan with a 3-1 in a penalty shootout in the previous round.
Gor Mahia will play their first match at home.
Meanwhile, Bandari will face Horoya AC of Guinea in the play-offs. The Dockers booked the knockout date after beating US Ben Guerdane of Tunisia in a 3-2 aggregate win.
Horoya AC dropped to the Confederation Cup after they were beaten in the Champions League 5-2 on penalties by JS Kabylie of Algeria.
Bandari will start the campaign away from home. It is the first time the Bernard Mwalala-led side have reached this stage of the competition.
The first legs of the competition will be staged on the weekend of October 27 before the return fixtures take place a week later.