Caf Confederation Cup: Gor Mahia fall away to Otoho d'Oyo

Gor Mahia suffered a 1-0 defeat in the first leg of their playoff tie in the Caf Confederation Cup away to Otoho d'Oyo on Sunday.

After a goalless first half, Roland Okouri scored in the second half at Alphonse Massamba-Debat Stadium in Brazzaville to hand the Congolese side a first-leg advantage.

It was not going to be an easy outing for the Kenyan heavyweights, who had to do with just 15 players in the squad.

Frank Odhiambo, John Nyawir, and Alpha Onyango were the inexperienced faces in continental matches who were forced to start owing to the lack of options available.

But it seemed they were ready for the task, as they managed to keep the hosts from getting the ball into the back of the net in the first half.

However, things changed after the half-time break, as the hosts intensified their attacks in search of the crucial goal.

But they still struggled to find a way past the Kenyans.

That changed in the 63rd minute when Okouri crept into the danger zone unmarked and beat Gad Mathews in the K'Ogalo net to score the only goal of the match.

It could have been worse for the East Africans in the 72nd minute, but the crossbar came to their rescue as Dimitri Bissiki looked certain to double the advantage.

With 10 minutes to go, the seemingly fatigued visitors almost conceded another goal, but this time around, substitute Chandrel Massanga missed the target by inches with the goalkeeper well beaten.

The Congolese side will now carry a slim lead into the second leg scheduled in Nairobi on December 5 at Nyayo Stadium.

The aggregate winner will advance to the group stage of the annual competition.

Article continues below

Otoho d'Oyo XI: Wilfrigon Mongondza, Dimirti Bissiki, Souleyman Sakande, Julfin Ondongo, Faria Ondongo, Brel Mohendiki, Alou Bagayoko, Moise Nkounkou, Massoumou Domi, Wilfrid Nkaya, Roland Okouri.

Gor Mahia XI: Gad Mathews, Philemon Otieno, Haron Shakava, Fred Nkata, Felix Odhiambo, Ernest Wendo, John Nyawir, Alpha Onyango, John Macharia, Samuel Onyango, Benson Omalla