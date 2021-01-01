Caf Confederation Cup: Gor Mahia facing ban and fine after attacking referee

The Kenyan champions are in hot water with the African body after their players besieged the match referee at the final whistle

Gor Mahia are facing a heavy fine and ban from Caf after they attacked the match referee following their exit from the Confederation Cup on Sunday.

The Kenyan champions were on the verge of qualifying for the group stage of the competition as they were leading 2-1 away against Napsa Stars of Zambia

In injury time, South African referee Lebalang Mokete awarded the home team a penalty which was converted by veteran striker Emmanuel Mayuka for a 2-2 draw, and thus the Zambians qualified 3-2 on aggregate having won the first leg 1-0 in Nairobi.

The penalty was awarded after Gor Mahia defender Geoffrey Ochieng tackled the advancing Jimmy Mukeya, and the decision angered the visiting side, whose players protested before it was taken.

And since it was the final kick of the game, Gor Mahia players then descended on referee Mokete, and according to a top club official, who did not want to be named Caf has promised to look at the incident again and could ban the club for a period of time and award them a heavy fine.

“The situation after the game was not good, the players were angered by the referee’s decision to award the penalty late on and were also not happy the game was played six minutes of added time, and that is why they reacted like that,” the official told Goal on Monday.

“The referee later promised to give all the details to Caf and I am sure the club will be fined and banned, I don’t think Caf is going to spare us, we have to wait and see but the referee was not happy after the game.

“The worst part is the referee also picked out on individual players, who attacked him, and it means the players will also be punished individually while the club will also face their own wrath.”

Speaking after the game, Gor Mahia coach Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto defended his players for the decision they took, saying as much as what they did was not correct, what happened at the closing stages of the game might have angered them.

Article continues below

“You know I didn’t see a lot of things because of course, I understand my players were upset and frustrated because of what happened at the last minute,” Vaz Pinto told reporters after the game when asked about the incident.

“As much as I cannot agree if our behaviour is not correct and I always say this to my players, they need to have good minds always and our behaviour is correct but I understand why they tried to talk to the referee because what happened is a lot of frustration.”

Gor Mahia will now shift their focus to retain the FKF Premier League title and also win the domestic cup.