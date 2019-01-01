Caf Confederation Cup: Gor Mahia deserved to beat DC Motema Pembe – Polack

The British coach remains confident K’Ogalo will reign supreme when the two sides clash again in the return leg next Sunday

coach Steven Polack has insisted his side deserved to beat DC Motema Pembe in the first leg of the Caf Confederation Cup play-off tie played on Sunday.

The Kenyan champions battled to a 1-1 draw against the visiting side from the Democratic Republic of the Congo after Gnamien Yikpe had scored the opening goal for Gor Mahia in the 63rd minute before William Luenzi equalised 10 minutes later.

Tanzanian goalkeeper David Mapigano also saved K'Ogalo's blushes when he managed to stop Vinny Bogonga’s penalty late in the second half.

Despite playing the match with ten men for the better part of the second half after defender Charles Momanyi was sent off, coach Polack has maintained Gor Mahia were the better side in both halves and deserved to win the contest.

“You know in football you have to score goals and the first half I think we should have gone ahead 2-1 but you know when you miss your chances then you don’t get the result you have worked for,” Polack told Goal after the match played at Kasarani Stadium.

“The second half we created some few chances again and at the end of the day, I believe we deserved to win the game, overall we deserved to get a better result than what we got.

“But in football, it is about scoring goals and if you don’t score goals then next few things happen and you know they scored and did they make the job difficult for us? yes maybe because they have the away goal but I have seen enough today [Sunday] to know we can create chances when we go away next week and get a positive result.”

Asked on the areas he will work on before the return leg, Polack responded: “I will work on every area, I don’t work on one area but we work on all the areas, and this week I am happy because we looked good at the back, there were no many mistakes like in the past matches and it was a positive display from my defenders.

“For me, it is upsetting to see how much the players put in and how we played good football and a 1-1 result in not a happy feeling for us but the door is still open we will get the goal we need or even two to progress.”

The second leg will be played on Sunday with the aggregate winner getting into the lucrative group stage which comes with Sh27.5 million prize money.