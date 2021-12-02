Caf Confederation Cup: Gor Mahia cleared to have 10,000 fans attend AS Otoho d'Oyo fixture

Up to 10,000 Gor Mahia fans will be allowed to watch the Caf Confederation Cup return leg against AS Otoho d'Oyo on Sunday at the Nyayo National Stadium.

It is a huge boost for Gor Mahia - who went down 1-0 in the first-leg - as they chase a group stage ticket. In October, the government lifted the ban on stadium attendance, paving way for the return of fans who had been kept away by the Covid-19 protocols.

"Up to 10,000 fans are to be allowed to watch our Caf match against Otoho d'Oyo on Sunday at Nyayo Stadium. Let's do it for the team," the club announced.

Harrison's assessment

Looking forward to the availability of home supporters, coach Mark Harrison analysed their performance in Congo and their chances of progressing.

"We only had 11 players, and I had one sub, the goalkeeper, which I could only substitute for Gad Mathews. The things we had to endure were pretty scandalous," Harrison said, as quoted by the club's social media pages.

"I think, under the circumstances, of everything we went through in Congo, I think the 1-0 loss was a decent result in the end.

"We played under 35 degrees and 90% humidity. I had only 11 players and I could not make any changes. So, every player had to stay and do the 90-minute shift. In that, I had Victor [Ayugi], who is a central midfield player but played as a full-back.

"I had a young boy, Junior Nyawir, as this was his debut, and they had to go and play 90 minutes when they had not had a minute this season. It was really tough on the guys, and I took my hat off to them.

"They gave everything they had and a 1-0 loss was not a bad result in the end. We are still in the contest, and we are at home now. We have a real chance of progressing so long as we remain positive and patient as well.

"The two goals would come if we do things right. We need the supporters really. We need a massive crowd. I mean, everyone tells me Gor Mahia have got great support, but I have not seen them yet.

"We are still waiting and we are desperate. The boys need every lift and advantage we can get on Sunday. Please, guys, you have to come to the stadium. I need you."

In the first leg, Jules Ulimwengu and John Ochieng could not feature after allegedly testing positive for Covid-19.