Caf Confederation Cup: Gor Mahia can still eliminate Motema Pembe - Muguna

The East African side struggles to win away but the skipper is confident history can be changed this weekend

captain Kenneth Muguna is optimistic about making it to the Caf Confederation Cup group stages.

The Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions were held to a 1-1 draw by visiting DC Motema Pembe last Sunday at Kasarani Stadium. For K'Ogalo to advance, they need a win or to better the draw at home and the former midfielder believes it is possible.

"We are optimistic about getting a win away to qualify for the group stage of the competition," Muguna told Goal on Thursday.

"They scored away, why can't we do the same? Last season, we had to hold New Star [of ] to qualify, and we can do it as well. We are prepared to go and fight for our slot in the next stage, and with a good display on the pitch coupled with goals, we can make it."

The 2016 KPL Most Valuable Player (MVP) says they will have to take their chances to stand a better chance of making it to the group stages.

"We create a lot of chances but convert a few, it is something we have to work on if we are to get a win. Yes, we have not been doing so well away, but we can change it on Sunday," Muguna concluded.

The team is expected to depart for DR Congo on Friday, 48 hours before their game against the hosts.